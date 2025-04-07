Colin Miller Injury: Game-time decision against Blues

Miller is battling an illness and will be a game-time call versus St. Louis on Monday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Miller missed the morning skate due to his illness and is questionable to be ready to face the Blues on Monday. If Miller isn't available, Haydn Fleury looks set to play for just the second time in Winnipeg's last eight contests. Given his lack of offensive upside, Miller's potential absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.