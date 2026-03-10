Colin Miller headshot

Colin Miller Injury: Still working way back from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Miller (knee) has resumed skating but is not close to returning to the lineup, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Tuesday.

Miller was injured Jan. 11 and underwent knee surgery shortly thereafter. Head coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday that Miller is on a "two days on, one or two days off" ice schedule. The 33-year-old blueliner remains on injured reserve and has made just 15 appearances this season.

Colin Miller
Winnipeg Jets
