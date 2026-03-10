Colin Miller Injury: Still working way back from injury
Miller (knee) has resumed skating but is not close to returning to the lineup, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Tuesday.
Miller was injured Jan. 11 and underwent knee surgery shortly thereafter. Head coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday that Miller is on a "two days on, one or two days off" ice schedule. The 33-year-old blueliner remains on injured reserve and has made just 15 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Bench Your DevilsJanuary 19, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownMarch 11, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Monday BreakdownMay 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More