Colin Miller headshot

Colin Miller Injury: Sustains fracture in larynx

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Miller (neck) will miss at least two weeks after suffering a fracture in his larynx, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Tuesday.

Miller sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Detroit after getting struck in the throat by the puck. He has contributed two goals, eight points, 40 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and 46 hits over 34 outings this season. Dylan Coghlan will replace Miller in Tuesday's lineup versus Nashville.

Colin Miller
Winnipeg Jets
