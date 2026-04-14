Colin Miller News: Grabs apple in return
Miller recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Miller missed 35 games due to a knee injury. He's had a tough campaign, getting limited to two assists, 18 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-8 rating over 16 appearances so far. He'll have two more chances to play as the Jets visit the Mammoth on Tuesday before hosting the Sharks in the regular-season finale Thursday. Miller is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
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