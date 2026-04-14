Colin Miller headshot

Colin Miller News: Grabs apple in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Miller recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Miller missed 35 games due to a knee injury. He's had a tough campaign, getting limited to two assists, 18 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-8 rating over 16 appearances so far. He'll have two more chances to play as the Jets visit the Mammoth on Tuesday before hosting the Sharks in the regular-season finale Thursday. Miller is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Colin Miller
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
The Week Ahead: Bench Your Devils
NHL
The Week Ahead: Bench Your Devils
Author Image
Michael Finewax
January 19, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 11, 2024
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
Author Image
Chris Morgan
May 15, 2023