Colin Miller News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Miller scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Miller has four points over his last three games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The defenseman has added 11 shots on net, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while holding down a spot on the third pairing. Miller's play has been strong enough to keep Dylan Coghlan in the press box as a healthy scratch, but Miller is unlikely to sustain his current scoring pace.