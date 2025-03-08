Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colin Miller headshot

Colin Miller News: Notches helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Miller recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Miller's playing time could be at risk after the Jets acquired fellow right-shot defenseman Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old Miller has largely played a third-pairing role this season, earning 11 points over 47 appearances, including two assists over his last seven games. Miller and Schenn are different players in style -- Miller has a little more scoring upside, while Schenn is an ultra-physical player, so who gets the last spot in the lineup in any given game may depend on the opposing team's playing style.

Colin Miller
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now