Colin Miller News: Notches helper

Miller recorded an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Miller's playing time could be at risk after the Jets acquired fellow right-shot defenseman Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old Miller has largely played a third-pairing role this season, earning 11 points over 47 appearances, including two assists over his last seven games. Miller and Schenn are different players in style -- Miller has a little more scoring upside, while Schenn is an ultra-physical player, so who gets the last spot in the lineup in any given game may depend on the opposing team's playing style.