Colin Miller headshot

Colin Miller News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Miller (knee) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 35-game absence, Miller will return to a second-pairing role against the Golden Knights on Monday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site. The 33-year-old Miller has one assist, 16 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 25 hits in 15 appearances this season.

Colin Miller
Winnipeg Jets
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