Colin Miller News: Removed from IR
Miller (knee) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 35-game absence, Miller will return to a second-pairing role against the Golden Knights on Monday, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site. The 33-year-old Miller has one assist, 16 shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and 25 hits in 15 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Bench Your DevilsJanuary 19, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central DivisionSeptember 16, 2024
-
General NHL Article
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline RundownMarch 11, 2024
-
DraftKings NHL
DraftKings NHL: Monday BreakdownMay 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin Miller See More