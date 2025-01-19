Colin Miller News: Snags assist in return

Miller produced an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Miller missed the previous five games due to a fractured larynx suffered versus the Red Wings on Jan. 4. The 32-year-old returned to a third-pairing role, but his spot in the lineup is likely up for grabs. Ville Heinola was the scratch on defense Saturday, and Haydn Fleury (lower body) will also be in the mix for playing time once he's activated from injured reserve. Miller has nine points, 40 shots on net, 46 hits, 29 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 35 appearances this season, but he may be heading toward a part-time role once the Jets are at full strength.