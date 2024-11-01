Colin Miller News: Snags helper Friday

Miller produced an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Miller has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The defenseman saw 15:07 of ice time Friday, the fourth time in 11 contests he's exceeded 15 minutes. The 32-year-old is firmly in a third-pairing role over Dylan Coghlan, with Miller contributed six points, 16 shots on net, 14 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating so far this season.