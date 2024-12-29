Fantasy Hockey
Colin Miller News: Snags helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Miller posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Miller was listed on the second pairing Saturday, but he logged just 13:36 of ice time. The Jets have a second-pairing problem, as Dylan Samberg (foot) and Haydn Fleury (lower body) are both out, leaving some combination of Miller, Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola to pick up the slack. Miller has done alright with eight points, 38 shots on net, 38 hits, 24 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 30 appearances this season. His helper Saturday was just his third in 20 games since the start of November.

