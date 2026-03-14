Colin White headshot

Colin White News: Logs three points in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

White scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-4 loss to the Tucson on Saturday.

White has five points over his last three contests. The 29-year-old forward has a career-best 31 points over 33 appearances this season in the AHL. He hasn't gotten a call-up to the Sharks and is likely to close out the year as a veteran contributor for the Barracuda.

Colin White
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin White See More
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Chris Morgan
June 10, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 20, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 9, 2022
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
November 9, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 6, 2022