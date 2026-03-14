Colin White News: Logs three points in AHL loss
White scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-4 loss to the Tucson on Saturday.
White has five points over his last three contests. The 29-year-old forward has a career-best 31 points over 33 appearances this season in the AHL. He hasn't gotten a call-up to the Sharks and is likely to close out the year as a veteran contributor for the Barracuda.
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