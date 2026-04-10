Colin White headshot

Colin White News: Pots pair of goals for Barracuda

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

White scored twice in AHL San Jose's 8-6 loss to Henderson on Friday.

White has five goals and three assists over his last four outings. The AHL veteran is up to 21 goals, 48 points and 94 shots on net over 44 appearances. He's been excellent lately and will look to keep things up late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Colin White
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin White See More
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets
Author Image
Chris Morgan
June 10, 2023
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 20, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 9, 2022
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
November 9, 2022
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 6, 2022