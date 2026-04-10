Colin White News: Pots pair of goals for Barracuda
White scored twice in AHL San Jose's 8-6 loss to Henderson on Friday.
White has five goals and three assists over his last four outings. The AHL veteran is up to 21 goals, 48 points and 94 shots on net over 44 appearances. He's been excellent lately and will look to keep things up late in the regular season and into the playoffs.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colin White See More