Colin White News: Puts up three points for Barracuda

White scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 6-3 win over Colorado on Friday.

White is rolling late in the season, earning six goals and 11 assists over his last 11 outings. He's up to 17 goals, 43 points and 85 shots on net over 41 appearances. The 29-year-old forward has been a good AHL veteran for the Barracuda, but his chances of a call-up are still pretty low.