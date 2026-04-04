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Colin White News: Two more goals in AHL loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

White scored twice in AHL San Jose's 4-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

White has picked up eight goals and 11 helpers over his last 12 contests. The 29-year-old forward has 19 goals and 45 points across 42 appearances in total. White continues to be a solid AHL veteran for the Barracuda.

Colin White
San Jose Sharks
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