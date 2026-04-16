Collin Graf News: Adds goal in season finale
Graf scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Graf concluded his stellar sophomore season with a twine finder to put the Sharks up 3-1 early in the second period. Overall, the 23-year-old winger had 21 goals, 46 points, 118 shots on net, 88 hits and 48 blocked shots across 81 games this season. He took a large step forward both offensively and defensively this season while skating in a middle-six role. He'll look to secure his first season with 50-plus points next year and is poised to make a solid impact next year in both standard fantasy formats and dynasty leagues at his current pace of development.
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