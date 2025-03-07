Collin Graf News: Assigned to AHL

Graf was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Graf spent the past two weeks with the Sharks, and he logged three assists, four PIM, three blocked shots and two hits while averaging 14:31 of ice time over seven appearances in that span. Graf's demotion leaves the Sharks shorthanded on their forward lines, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him called back up ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders.