Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Assigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Graf was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Graf spent the past two weeks with the Sharks, and he logged three assists, four PIM, three blocked shots and two hits while averaging 14:31 of ice time over seven appearances in that span. Graf's demotion leaves the Sharks shorthanded on their forward lines, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him called back up ahead of Saturday's game against the Islanders.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now