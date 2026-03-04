Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Earns two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Graf scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Graf is back on the top line at even strength, though he was limited to 13:11 of ice time Tuesday. The 23-year-old continues to be reliable in a number of roles, with his versatility often allowing him to get shuffled around the lineup. He's now at 16 goals, 34 points, 76 shots on net, 63 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances. Assuming he stays healthy, Graf is poised to play in his 100th NHL game Saturday versus the Islanders.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Collin Graf See More
