Collin Graf News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Graf posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Graf has a helper in each of the last two games, and his assist Tuesday was his first power-play point of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger has immediately stepped into a middle-six role for the Sharks, averaging 13:57 of ice time over three contests. Given the team situation, fantasy managers in redraft formats will want to wait and see if Graf can sustain his hot start to his time in the NHL -- he had 26 points over 29 outings with AHL San Jose, so the scoring touch is evident.