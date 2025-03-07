Collin Graf News: Lends power-play assist

Graf notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Graf set up a Fabian Zetterlund tally at 10:08 of the first period. This was Graf's third helper over the last five games -- he's had no trouble settling in as a middle-six forward during this stint on the NHL roster, and he's seeing time on the second power-play unit. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has six points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances.