Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Lends power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Graf notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Graf set up a Fabian Zetterlund tally at 10:08 of the first period. This was Graf's third helper over the last five games -- he's had no trouble settling in as a middle-six forward during this stint on the NHL roster, and he's seeing time on the second power-play unit. For the season, the 22-year-old winger has six points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 20 appearances.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now