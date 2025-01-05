Fantasy Hockey
Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Manages assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Graf logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Graf remains on the NHL roster even with William Eklund back from an upper-body injury. This was Graf's second appearance with the big club this season, and he's filled a middle-six role. He has three assists over nine career games, though at 22 years old, he could still find room to grow on offense if he remains in a substantial enough role.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
