Collin Graf News: Manages assist in win
Graf logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
Graf remains on the NHL roster even with William Eklund back from an upper-body injury. This was Graf's second appearance with the big club this season, and he's filled a middle-six role. He has three assists over nine career games, though at 22 years old, he could still find room to grow on offense if he remains in a substantial enough role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now