Collin Graf News: Nets goal in loss

Graf scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Graf's tally briefly tied the game at 2-2 in the third period before Kieffer Bellows put the Predators ahead for good. With a goal and three helpers over his last seven outings, Graf is finding ways to chip in on offense from a middle-six role. The 22-year-old winger is up to two goals, seven points, 22 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 22 appearances this season.