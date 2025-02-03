Fantasy Hockey
Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Graf was called up from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Graf hasn't appeared in an NHL game for the Sharks since Jan. 21 versus the Predators but could be pressed into service versus the Habs given all the injuries among the Sharks' forwards. In his limited 10 games for San Jose, the 22-year-old winger has yet to find the back of the net while generating two assists, four shots and 10 hits while averaging 14:17 of ice time.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
