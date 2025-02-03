Collin Graf News: Promoted from minors

Graf was called up from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Graf hasn't appeared in an NHL game for the Sharks since Jan. 21 versus the Predators but could be pressed into service versus the Habs given all the injuries among the Sharks' forwards. In his limited 10 games for San Jose, the 22-year-old winger has yet to find the back of the net while generating two assists, four shots and 10 hits while averaging 14:17 of ice time.