Collin Graf News: Scores again Sunday

Graf scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Graf has scored in three straight games, picking up five points and seven shots on net in that span. He is back on the top line after Igor Chernyshov (upper body) sustained an injury early in Saturday's contest versus the Canadiens. Graf has found success in a versatile role this season, with his goal giving him 40 points (19 tallies, 21 helpers) over 64 appearances. He's added 91 shots on net, 68 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.