Collin Graf News: Snags helper in win
Graf posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
Graf has two helpers over six contests since he was recalled from AHL San Jose coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 22-year-old is holding down a steady bottom-six role with power-play time. He's at five points, 20 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating across 19 NHL appearances this season, but it appears the Sharks are willing to let him learn on the job at this stage of his development.
