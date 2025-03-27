Collin Graf News: Tallies shortie in shootout win
Graf scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
This was Graf's first career shorthanded point. The 22-year-old is quickly earning trust as an all-situations player, though he hasn't always had the offense to back it up. He's scored four times over his last six outings and is now at five goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances this season.
