Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Tallies twice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Graf scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Graf has three goals over his last two games and a total of five points over his last five outings. The 22-year-old's quickly gaining trust from head coach Ryan Warsofsky -- Graf saw a career-high 20:13 of ice time Thursday. He's on the second line and second power-play unit. A number of young players are getting a chance to prove themselves down the stretch, but Graf has arguably seized the opportunity more than anyone else. He's at four goals, nine points (three on the power play), 25 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 23 appearances this season.

