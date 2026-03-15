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Collin Graf News: Three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Graf recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Graf has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, a feat he hadn't achieved since doing so in three straight contests in mid-January. Graf has been productive in his middle-six role in the lineup, putting up eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven appearances since the beginning of March, and since the Sharks have won four of seven games in that stretch, Graf remains a decent fantasy option to keep close tabs on if you haven't already added him to your roster.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
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