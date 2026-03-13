Colten Ellis headshot

Colten Ellis Injury: In doubt Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ellis is questionable to suit up against the Maple Leafs on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Ellis has appeared in a game for the Sabres since Feb. 3 against the Lightning, so it's possible his undisclosed injury won't impact his availability for the Sabres. In his 13 outings, the 25-year-old backstop is sporting a 7-4-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
11 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
38 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
41 days ago