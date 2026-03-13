Colten Ellis Injury: In doubt Saturday

Ellis is questionable to suit up against the Maple Leafs on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Ellis has appeared in a game for the Sabres since Feb. 3 against the Lightning, so it's possible his undisclosed injury won't impact his availability for the Sabres. In his 13 outings, the 25-year-old backstop is sporting a 7-4-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .896 save percentage.