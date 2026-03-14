Colten Ellis Injury: Remains out of action
Ellis (undisclosed) will not suit up versus Toronto on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ellis last saw action on Feb. 3, stopping 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He is 7-4-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 13 outings this season. Ellis is currently the Sabres' third-string goaltender, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon are ahead of him on the Sabres' depth chart.
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