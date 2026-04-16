Colten Ellis News: Falls to Stars in shootout

Ellis turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime but only one of four shootout attempts in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.

The Stars had Ellis' number in the shootout, with Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson both beating the netminder to his glove side. Ellis wraps up the regular season with an 8-4-2 record over 16 outings with a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage, and he'll back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to begin the playoffs until Alex Lyon (lower body) is healthy.