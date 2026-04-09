Colten Ellis headshot

Colten Ellis News: First career NHL shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ellis made 37 saves in a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.

It was Ellis' first start and just his second appearance for Buffalo since Feb. 3. And it was his first career shutout. Ellis' 37 saves are tied for the third-most by a rookie netminder in a shutout in Sabres' history. Linus Ullmark stopped 40 and Martin Biron made 39 saves. Ellis is slotted into the number two spot in Buffalo with Alex Lyon out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
38 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
45 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
65 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
67 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
68 days ago