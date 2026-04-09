Colten Ellis News: First career NHL shutout
Ellis made 37 saves in a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.
It was Ellis' first start and just his second appearance for Buffalo since Feb. 3. And it was his first career shutout. Ellis' 37 saves are tied for the third-most by a rookie netminder in a shutout in Sabres' history. Linus Ullmark stopped 40 and Martin Biron made 39 saves. Ellis is slotted into the number two spot in Buffalo with Alex Lyon out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans38 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions45 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 365 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break67 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 3168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More