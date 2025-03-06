Fantasy Hockey
Colten Ellis headshot

Colten Ellis News: Grabs two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Ellis penned a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Blues on Thursday.

Ellis was headed for restricted free agency this summer, so this extension gets some of the Blues' offseason work done early. The 2019 third-round pick has seen slightly more starts with AHL Springfield this season than Vadim Zherenko and would likely be the next man up if there was an injury to one of St. Louis' goalies.

Colten Ellis
St. Louis Blues
