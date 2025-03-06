Colten Ellis News: Grabs two-year extension
Ellis penned a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Blues on Thursday.
Ellis was headed for restricted free agency this summer, so this extension gets some of the Blues' offseason work done early. The 2019 third-round pick has seen slightly more starts with AHL Springfield this season than Vadim Zherenko and would likely be the next man up if there was an injury to one of St. Louis' goalies.
