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Colten Ellis News: Guarding goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:16pm

Ellis will start at home versus the Stars on Wednesday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis will get the nod in Buffalo's regular-season finale. He'll likely open the postseason as backup to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while Alex Lyon (lower body) is on the mend. Ellis earned his first career shutout in his last start, a 37-save effort Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
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