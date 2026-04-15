Colten Ellis News: Guarding goal Wednesday
Ellis will start at home versus the Stars on Wednesday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Ellis will get the nod in Buffalo's regular-season finale. He'll likely open the postseason as backup to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while Alex Lyon (lower body) is on the mend. Ellis earned his first career shutout in his last start, a 37-save effort Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.
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