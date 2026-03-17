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Colten Ellis News: Set for backup duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Ellis (undisclosed) will back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis hasn't played since Feb. 3 versus the Lightning, but he was recently bothered by an injury. Even now that he's healthy, Ellis is unlikely to see much playing time as long as Luukkonen and Alex Lyon continue to play well.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
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