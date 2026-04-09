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Colten Ellis News: Starting against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ellis will start at home against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis has seen minimal work in recent weeks, but he'll likely serve as the No. 2 option behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen over the final week of the regular season, and potentially the start of the playoffs, since Alex Lyon (lower body) is considered week-to-week. Across 14 appearances this year, Ellis has gone 7-4-1 with a 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
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