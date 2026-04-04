Colten Ellis headshot

Colten Ellis News: Yields three goals in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ellis turned away 20 of 23 shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington.

Ellis entered Saturday's contest in relief of Alex Lyon and put together a fair outing despite the loss. Overall, Ellis now holds a 7-4-1 record, a 3.13 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 14 games this season. Saturday's outing was the 25-year-old netminder's first appearance since the Olympic break, and he should likely see some more playing time now that the Sabres have qualified for the playoffs. His next chance to take the ice is Monday's home game against the Lightning.

Colten Ellis
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colten Ellis See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
35 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
42 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
62 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
64 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
65 days ago