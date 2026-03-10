Colton Dach Injury: Hurt in Tuesday's game
Dach (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Dach logged just two shifts in the first period prior to his exit. The injuries are piling up for the Oilers' forward group -- if Dach can't play Thursday in Dallas, the team may need to make a roster move.
