Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach Injury: Hurt in Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Dach (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Dach logged just two shifts in the first period prior to his exit. The injuries are piling up for the Oilers' forward group -- if Dach can't play Thursday in Dallas, the team may need to make a roster move.

Colton Dach
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
93 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
100 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
114 days ago