Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach Injury: Not in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Dach (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's unclear if Dach is still injured after exiting the Blackhawks' last game prior to the Olympic break. It's possible he's just a scratch, but there has been no update on his status. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Avalanche.

Colton Dach
Chicago Blackhawks
