Colton Dach Injury: Not in lineup Thursday
Dach (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's unclear if Dach is still injured after exiting the Blackhawks' last game prior to the Olympic break. It's possible he's just a scratch, but there has been no update on his status. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Avalanche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 781 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL88 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once102 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Do Not Hit Drop Too Soon137 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More