Colton Dach Injury: On long-term injured reserve
Dach (undisclosed) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday, per PuckPedia.
Dach suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against Colorado. He has three goals, 10 points, 47 PIM, 52 shots, 195 hits and 27 blocks between Chicago and Edmonton in 2025-26. The Oilers acquired him from Chicago on March 4. Dach will be in the mix for a fourth-line spot once he's ready to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 796 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL103 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Dach See More