Colton Dach Injury: On long-term injured reserve

Dach (undisclosed) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday, per PuckPedia.

Dach suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against Colorado. He has three goals, 10 points, 47 PIM, 52 shots, 195 hits and 27 blocks between Chicago and Edmonton in 2025-26. The Oilers acquired him from Chicago on March 4. Dach will be in the mix for a fourth-line spot once he's ready to return.