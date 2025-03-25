Colton Dach Injury: Set to miss more time

Dach (elbow) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and a timeline for his return is unclear, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Dach has sat out the last two games and will miss additional action. He has contributed two goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 86 hits and 17 PIM across 25 NHL appearances this season. Due to Dach's absence, Patrick Maroon has occupied a bottom-six role in the lineup.