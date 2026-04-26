Colton Dach Injury: Under the weather
Dach isn't in the lineup for Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday due to an illness, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Dach is being replaced in the lineup by Jason Dickinson, who missed the previous two games in this series because of an undisclosed injury. Dach has recorded 15 hits while averaging 8:53 of ice time so far in the 2026 postseason. Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Edmonton.
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