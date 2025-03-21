Colton Dach Injury: Won't play against St. Louis

Dach is considered day-to-day due to a hyperextended left elbow and won't play Saturday against St. Louis, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Dach sustained his injury during Thursday's game against the Kings, and interim head coach Anders Sorenson expressed optimism Friday that the 22-year-old isn't dealing with a more significant injury. Patrick Maroon is a candidate to enter the lineup in Dach's absence. Whether Dach will be available for Sunday's game against the Flyers remains to be seen.