Colton Dach News: Earns first career assist

Dach logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks' go-ahead goal in the second period was a glimpse into the future -- Dach's first career assist set up fellow prospect Frank Nazar's first NHL goal. The duo has played on the third line together recently while also working on the second power-play unit. Dach is at one assist, seven shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating over three NHL contests.