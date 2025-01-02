Colton Dach News: Elevated from minors

Dach was called up from AHL Rockford on Thursday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dach could be in the mix to play against the Canadiens on Friday, though he is far from a lock to get into the lineup. If he does play, the 21-year-old Dach would be making his NHL debut versus his brother Kirby Dach. In the minors, the younger Dach has been rolling offensively with 25 points in 30 games this year for the IceHogs.