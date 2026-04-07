Colton Dach News: Gets goal in overtime loss
Dach scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Dach was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday but didn't play versus the Golden Knights. He checked in on the third line Tuesday and scored at 2:09 of the third period to give the Oilers a 5-4 lead. This was his first goal and second point in four appearances for the Oilers. The 23-year-old has 11 points, 55 shots on net, 200 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 57 appearances between Edmonton and Chicago this season. He'll likely close out the regular season in a bottom-six role, and it's not yet clear if Dach will retain his place in the lineup for the playoffs.
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