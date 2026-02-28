Colton Dach News: Good to go
Dach (undisclosed) will play against Colorado on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
After missing Thursday's 4-2 loss to Nashville, Dach will return to the lineup in a fourth-line role. He has contributed three goals, nine points, 51 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 184 hits across 52 appearances this season.
