Colton Dach News: Included in trade to Edmonton
Dach and Jason Dickinson were dealt to the Oilers from the Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.
Dach's inclusion in the deal is a little curious, but it'll give the Alberta native a fresh start in his home province. The 23-year-old forward figures to be no more than a fourth-line option at best for the Oilers this season, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get scratched or demoted to AHL Bakersfield, as he is still waivers exempt.
