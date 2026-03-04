Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach News: Included in trade to Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Dach and Jason Dickinson were dealt to the Oilers from the Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 first-round pick, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.

Dach's inclusion in the deal is a little curious, but it'll give the Alberta native a fresh start in his home province. The 23-year-old forward figures to be no more than a fourth-line option at best for the Oilers this season, and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get scratched or demoted to AHL Bakersfield, as he is still waivers exempt.

Colton Dach
Edmonton Oilers
