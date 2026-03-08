Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach News: Logs helper with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Dach posted an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Dach has played in the last two games for the Oilers since he was included in the trade that also sent Jason Dickinson to Edmonton. The 23-year-old Dach is filling a fourth-line role for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him exit the lineup when Adam Henrique (knee) returns. Dach has a total of 10 points, 52 shots on net, 194 hits, 27 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 55 appearances this season. His opportunities are likely to be heavily limited with the Oilers.

Colton Dach
Edmonton Oilers
