Colton Dach News: Picks up assist in win

Dach registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Dach is still looking for his first goal, but he has three assists over eight appearances this season. He helped out on a Lukas Reichel tally in the first period, which tied the game at 1-1. Dach has added ample physicality with 28 hits, and he's averaging 11:37 of ice time while filling a third-line role in his first taste of NHL action.