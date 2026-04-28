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Colton Dach News: Present at Tuesday's morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Dach (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, which indicates he will be an option for Game 5 against the Ducks.

Dach missed Game 4 due to his illness. Should he draw into the lineup Tuesday, Josh Samanski or Curtis Lazar will likely serve as a healthy scratch. Dach doled out 13 hits over the first two matchups of this series, but he registered only two in Game 3.

Colton Dach
Edmonton Oilers
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