Colton Dach News: Present at Tuesday's morning skate
Dach (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, which indicates he will be an option for Game 5 against the Ducks.
Dach missed Game 4 due to his illness. Should he draw into the lineup Tuesday, Josh Samanski or Curtis Lazar will likely serve as a healthy scratch. Dach doled out 13 hits over the first two matchups of this series, but he registered only two in Game 3.
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