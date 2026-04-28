Colton Dach News: Present at Tuesday's morning skate

Dach (illness) was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports, which indicates he will be an option for Game 5 against the Ducks.

Dach missed Game 4 due to his illness. Should he draw into the lineup Tuesday, Josh Samanski or Curtis Lazar will likely serve as a healthy scratch. Dach doled out 13 hits over the first two matchups of this series, but he registered only two in Game 3.